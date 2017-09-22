Private schools can't intervene in lawsuit over public aid

Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.

The Michigan appeals court affirmed a decision by a judge who said they had no standing in the Court of Claims to oppose a lawsuit by public school associations.

Those groups so far have won decisions that have stopped the state from giving $2.5 million to private schools for complying with state requirements, such as fire drills and inspections. Critics say public money for private schools violates the Michigan Constitution.

The 3-0 appeals court opinion was released Friday.

