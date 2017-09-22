Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame inducting two northwest Ohio veterans

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame will induct its class of 2017 in November.

This year’s inductees represent fifteen counties in the state, including two from northwest Ohio.

Donald Rospert, is a Marine Corps veteran from Sandusky County. Rospert is being inducted for his post-military service.

Edward Byers Jr., is a Navy veteran from Wood County. Byers was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama in 2016.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1992 to recognize Ohio veterans who put their skills and abilities to work in their local communities after their military service.

This year's inductees will be honored at the 25th Anniversary Induction Ceremony in November.

Click here if you would like to nominate an Ohio veteran for induction in 2018.

