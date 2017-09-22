Toledo Firefighters help raise money for headstone for 5-year-old fire victim

Her family never had a chance to say good bye.

5-year-old Olivia Cline died after a fire started in their home on Van Wormer St. in west Toledo in 2014.

Now years later the firefighters who responded to that blaze are responding to one more call for help for that family.

It was Toledo firefighters who worked to try and save little Olivia's life and it is some of those same firefighters who will donate their time to make sure that she is properly memorialized.

It’s something I have nightmares of. I replay that night over and over in my head. Could I have done anything different? What if... it’s a struggle not having your child here," said Olivia’s mom Jessica Cline.

It was a summer night in when fire erupted in the home as the family slept.

Olivia's brother made it to the family meeting spot. Olivia did not.

Since that day the family has worked to build their life back up, but there is one wish they still have; to add a headstone to Olivia's grave site.

And that is a wish that members of TFD hope to grant, through funds raised at a charity hockey game this weekend at Tam-o-Shanter between Team TFD and Team Jeep.

“They have had our back and will continue to have our back and we are so appreciative for the support they have given us now and in the future,” said Jessica.

The charity hockey game is this Sunday at 2 p.m. at Tam-o-Shanter on Sylvania Ave. in Sylvania.

There will be silent auction items and other fun things to do and it should be a great place to cool off during the hot weekend.

