Frogtown Regatta will go on as scheduled despite toxic water

The algae in the Maumee River is creating some complications for a major event happening on the river this weekend, the Frogtown Regatta.

The Toledo Rowing Club is now having to make some adjustments to the 32nd annual competition.

Come Saturday morning, more than 12 hundred rowers will be in the Maumee River and the Toledo Rowing Club is breathing a sigh of relief that the Frogtown Regatta will go on as planned.

"It is wonderful news, we've been waiting with baited breath for the last 24 hours, waiting to find out if we'll be able to go ahead,” said Amy Massamore with the club.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is giving the green light to the competition just hours before the regatta is set to begin.

While conditions are within safe levels, there is still an advisory in place for some people, so the Toledo Rowing Club is taking some extra precautions.

"We are bringing in water and portable showers, available to our participants to be able to rinse off when they get out of the water,” said Massamore.

The Toledo Rowing Club says there will be bottled water on the boats so anyone can rinse off if they come into contact with the water.

There will also be another rinse station at the Docks.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure our participants and guests are healthy, safe and happy,” said Amy.

Competitors from six states will be in Toledo for the Frogtown Regatta along with thousands of spectators. Heat will also be an issue. The rowing club is asking folks to stay hydrated. Paramedics will be on hand, just in case.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.