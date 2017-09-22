2017 Komen Toledo Race for the Cure - Weather

This year's Race for the Cure in Findlay is taking place right in the middle of a September heat wave.
Temperatures at race time will be in the 70s.
By midday expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s under bright sunshine.
This would be a hot and oppressive day right in the middle of summer, let alone in late September. Be sure to prepare for the conditions by drinking plenty of fluids and considering wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.
