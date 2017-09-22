BG elementary school celebrates 60 years of compassionate teaching and learning

Crim Elementary in Bowling Green marked a big milestone on Friday.

The school turned 60 years old this weekend.

WTOL 11’s Ryan Wichman was one of the many Crim alumni who took part in the celebration.

"Really proud of the tradition here at Crim. This building has always been a building full of caring and compassionate teachers for our kids and that's something that is still happening today and we are really proud of that,” said Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci.



To celebrate the big event, students performed skits that represented all of the different decades the school has been around for.

