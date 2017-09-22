Ausmus out as Detroit Tigers manager

The Brad Ausmus era in Detroit is officially over.

The Detroit Tigers announced that manager Brad Ausmus will not be returning to lead the club after the end of this season.

The #Tigers announced today that the contract of manager Brad Ausmus will not be extended beyond the 2017 season ?? https://t.co/SCIBxK07pN pic.twitter.com/n5xTlznNCi — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 22, 2017

Ausmus took over the managing role from Jim Leyland in 2014.

During his time at the helm the Tigers posted a 312-325 (.490) record.

Ausmus also had a long career as a player in the big leagues with stints in Detroit, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

There's no word on who will replace Ausmus next year.

