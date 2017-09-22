Ausmus out as Detroit Tigers manager - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ausmus out as Detroit Tigers manager

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)

The Brad Ausmus era in Detroit is officially over. 

The Detroit Tigers announced that manager Brad Ausmus will not be returning to lead the club after the end of this season.

Ausmus took over the managing role from Jim Leyland in 2014.

During his time at the helm the Tigers posted a 312-325 (.490) record.

Ausmus also had a long career as a player in the big leagues with stints in Detroit, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

There's no word on who will replace Ausmus next year.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly