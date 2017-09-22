Jim White Toyota Big Board preview: Week 5

We are almost halfway through the regular season of high school football, but there is still some unfinished business left to take care of on the field.

There are several key games this week on Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday with conference supremacy and playoff births on the line.

Our game of the week pits Northview (4-0) putting their undefeated record on the line against Springfield (3-1).

Northview got off to a hot start this season with four wins, including a 17-7 victory over Maumee in their conference opener.

Part of the Wildcats' success is their defense, which has allowed just over eight points per game and more than seven once this season.

However, those four teams have a combined 5-11 record and only Clay has a winning record among their opponents.

Springfield comes into Friday's game after a dominating 43-14 win over Bowling Green.

Fremont Ross upset the Blue Devils in their season-opener 28-18. But since, Springfield has rolled to three straight.

The Blue Devils in their last three games have won by an average of just less than 27 points.

However, none of their four opponents have a winning record.

In the Sandusky Bay Conference, the 4-0 Clyde Fliers put their record on the line against 3-1 Port Clinton.

Clyde is coming off a 48-8 blowout over Bowsher, but it is their only game decided by more than three points. In their three games previous to the Bowsher victory, the Fliers won by a combined eight points.

Meanwhile, Port Clinton is another team hoping to continue their positive momentum following an early season loss.

After getting blown out 41-7 by Sandusky, the Redskins have put up big numbers offensively. In their three wins over Rossford, Norwalk and St. Joseph's Central Catholic, Port Clinton's offense is averaging better than 30 points per game.

Finally, Eastwood (4-0) puts their number 1 state ranking to the test with a game against Rossford (2-2).

Eastwood has been steamrolling their opponents en route to an undefeated start to the season.

In their four victories the season, the Eagles have a combined 134-28 margin of victory. Better still, they have only allowed seven points in each of those games.

While none of those wins were over teams with a winning record, the Eagles have yet another .500 team visiting in Rossford.

Rossford is 2-2 on the season so far. They lost a late lead against Bowling Green in week 1, then suffered a 28-7 loss against Port Clinton in the following week.

The Bulldogs recovered with two wins in the next two weeks with wins over Northwood and Woodmore. While neither of those teams have a winning record, the Rossford offense put up 58 and 61 points respectively in those games.

There will be several other games featured on Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday including:

Start @ Bellevue

Fremont Ross at St. John's

Perrysburg @ Southview

Central Catholic @ Clay

Lake @ Elmwood

St. Francis @ Findlay

Maumee @ Napoleon

Bowling Green @ Anthony Wayne

Whitmer @ Lima Senior

Genoa @ Otsego

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.