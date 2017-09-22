Maumee students tag, release butterflies

Maumee students put their science skills to the test Friday.

Gateway Middle School students got the chance to tag and set free Monarch butterflies.

The students will track the butterflies as they make their migration to Mexico for the winter.

"It's been fun to fell the butterflies and just see what they react to when you're releasing them. With my partner and ours, it took a while to release so we set it on a plant and it flew off and it was really fun to see it just fly off into the environment," said seventh-grader Courtney Crawford.

It's part of a multi-year urban project in which the students are working with the Toledo Zoo to learn about Monarch butterflies.

The project is funded by a $10,000 grant from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation.

