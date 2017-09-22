Person dies after afternoon house fire in south Toledo

Crews were on the scene of a serious house fire in south Toledo on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, the Lucas County Coroner confirmed a person died in the fire.

The fire occurred on Ward Street around 1:30 p.m.

A person was pulled from the house by firefighters and taken to UTMC for treatment.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen and the person was found in an upstairs bedroom.

We'll keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

