City of Toledo kicks off charitable campaign

The city of Toledo's annual charitable campaign kicked off on Friday.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is urging city employees to give to the United Way and Community Shares of Northwest Ohio.

The donations go towards program work in the community in the areas of education, health and financial stability.



"It's United Way's mission to unite the carrying power of people in the community and to improve lives. We know that its partnership with those employees in the city and other throughout the community that this important work get done," says acting President of United Way, Kathy Doty.



The United Way partners with a number of other community businesses and raised about $11 million last year.

