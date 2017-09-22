Dare to get scared at Cedar Point's HalloWeekends

Cedar Point's annual Halloween celebration is back and better than ever.

HalloWeekends have officially begun at America's Roller Coast, with more new scares than ever before.

The park unveiled more than 20 new features including an entirely new haunted house, "The Fear Grounds Freak Show."

The house is described as a backstage tour of what goes on once the circus is over and the freaks come out to play.

And with Deprivation, it's about what you can't see.

The indoor haunted maze lets guests try to make their way out in total darkness.

"Deprivation is pitch-black dark. It's a little different in there. It can be scary and you have to be careful who you go through there with," said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point.

HalloWeekends are fun for the whole family, which means there are attractions that are appropriate for young kids and families from 11 a.m. to seven p.m.

"There's so many fall festival activities for little kids there. They get to trick-or-treat, they get to wear their costumes, so it's a great way to get a little more mileage out of that Halloween costume," McClure said.

Kids can play in a pit full of corn kernels and take a walk through "Hexed Spellbound", a toned-down haunted house that offers children puzzles and riddles to solve with "good witches."

Once you've worked up an appetite after getting scared, you can take advantage of special dining experiences as well.

There's "Night of the Living Fed", a haunted, all-you-can-eat style buffet featuring items like Spooky Spuds and Eyeball Sliders. You can also enjoy filet and surf and turf at a more intimate fine-dining experience inside the Erie Estate Haunted House.

"The room is decked out in all kinds of Halloween. We have some of our Screamsters that actually walk around and interact with everybody," said Richie Meyers, Executive Sous Chef at Cedar Point.

"It's just another way to add that Halloween layer onto the full experience at Cedar Point," McClure said.

HalloWeekends runs Friday night through Sunday from now until October 29.

