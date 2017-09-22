Lucas Co. commissioners remove jail levy from ballot

Lucas County Commissioners announced Friday they are removing the criminal justice levy from the ballot in November.

This happened after the city and the county could not agree on a site to build the new jail.

Commissioner Pete Gerken said until late Thursday he believed their meeting would bring good news and they would reach a deal with the city about the Toledo police impound lot.

Gerken said he knows the levy will not pass if it is put on the ballot without a site. He said it's disturbing that a deal couldn't be reached.

"The response we got back from the city was, at best, regrettable. It pushed the ball backwards, not forwards, some of the terms in there. When they sent the letter, they knew it was no from the minute it was handed to me, so I'm not sure what their strategy is. I'm not sure if this is a tactic without any strategy, I can't say," Gerken said.

Friday was the last day to contact the board of elections and remove an item from the ballot.

Gerken says a new jail is needed and this bump in the road will not stop the commissioners from working towards that goal.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.