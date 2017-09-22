Mayor introduces interactive map of city's vacant lots

Buy vacant properties in Toledo will soon be a lot easier with a new interactive map

The map shows empty residential properties that you can buy from the city.

City council usually need to approve a vacant lot purchase, but if you live close to one of these lots, you can apply to buy it without approval.

"Before the end of this year, I expect 250 properties will come over to us. The legislation that we currently have in place authorizes the mayor to transfer those properties back and forth between our land bank and the county's land bank, or vise versa," said Bill Burkett, commissioner of Economic and Business Development.

The city said businesses and non-profits can also apply, but still need to be close to any available lots.

You can check out the map here.

