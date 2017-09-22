Convicted killer to receive new sentence

A convicted killer faces a judge Friday.

Shonta Jones, Jr. is to be re-sentenced for a murder in 2014.

Jones shot and killed a friend, who was also a quarterback for Woodward High School.

The shooting was gang-related.

Jones committed the murder as juvenile but was certified as an adult. He originally was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

There are now questions that surround that certification, and the state supreme court wants Jones to be re-sentenced.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.