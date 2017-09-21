Whisper app causing concern among parents

More and more kids are connecting with each other through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

But another app has parents and police officers concerned.

Two men were recently arrested in South Carolina after starting conversations with 14-year-old girls on the app Whisper. The man also send the girls lude pictures.

Whisper is anonymous with users having the ability to post pictures with little to no personal information. It also allows users to chat back and forth with each other without knowing who the other person is.

"They're dangerous because they're anonymous," said Det. Janet Zale of Oregon Police. "You can say whatever you want to say and have the feeling that no one is ever going to find out."

Det. Zale says she knows Whisper is not yet a hot app, but apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram make kids just a vulnerable to predators.

"We have our own lives. We work all day. We do whatever all day. We just want to come home and relax, not necessarily go through one more thing or learn one more thing. But you have to," Det. Zale said. "Unfortunately, you have to."

Family share plans with most cell carriers have parental controls to allow parents to monitor what their kids are doing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.