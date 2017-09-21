Athlete of the Week: Willie Schaffer

Carey junior Willie Schaffer is a quiet leader. He does not speak often, but let's his actions do the talking for him.

Schaffer is not unlike many kids whose parents encouraged him to play sports.

"My parents pushed me to do sports," Schaffer said. "I've pretty much been playing since I was in 4th grade."

What is makes Schaffer special is competes with out a left arm, as it never developed from birth. But he does not consider it a disability.

Schaffer wrestles and also playing running back for Carey. So far he has two touchdowns on the road to an 4-0 start.

"I've been around him for all my life playing football, I don't even notice it really," Schaffer's quarterback and friend Brayden Wentling said. "When I hand the ball off, I just know he can do it. He'll be good at whatever he does."

"Just trying to be able to fit in and do the same things everybody else can do," Schaffer said.

Schaffer and the Blue Devils play Wynford on Friday night hoping to go 5-0.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.