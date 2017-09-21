What kind of child seat should your child use?

The older a child gets, it is more likely parents have them sitting in the wrong car seat.

Car crashes are the leading cause of injuries and deaths in children between the ages of one and 13.

Gina Veres with Safe Kids says you should not rush your kids out of their child seats.

"So we don't want to look at them as graduating to the next seat or that booster seat or a seat belt," Veres said. "We want to look at what is going to be the safest, and that is keeping them in the five point harness as long as possible and then the booster seat."

Safe Kids recommends children should stay in the rear facing child's seat until they are two-years-old.

Between the ages of two and four, children should remain in a five-point harness facing forward.

After the age of four, kids should use booster seats until they are 4'9'' when they become tall enough for a safety belt.

Kids should not sit up front until they are 13.

Child safety seat laws are the same in Ohio and Michigan for now.

Michigan just introduced new legislation that will toughen regulations.

