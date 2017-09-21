Man accused of murdering mother of child, kidnapping child appears in court

A man accused of killing the mother of his child, kidnapping the baby and the baby's grandmother, appeared in a Fulton County courtroom Thursday afternoon.

James Ramey is accused of shooting Mandi Mangas to death on Marth 14 at her home in Delta. Ramey then drove with his son Winston and the child’s grandmother to Indiana where he was captured.

Ramey had a pretrial hearing to set more court dates in his case. He will appear six times in court before his scheduled trial on March 12, 2018.

Judge Jeffery Robinson set aside three weeks to hear the case.

