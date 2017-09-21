Health department issues advisory over algal bloom in downtown

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department issued a public health advisory Thursday for the algal bloom in the Maumee River near Promenade Park downtown. The algal bloom extends to Cullen Park.

As a part of the advisory, the department recommends children, pregnant or nursing women, pets or people with certain medical conditions not come in contact with the water.

If you have come in contact with the water, the departments recommends rinsing your skin immediately.

The city is conducting tests on the bloom.

The city's Water Quality Dashboard is still on the 'clear' status and maintains the water is safe to drink.

