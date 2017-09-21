Game show 'Family Feud' to hold auditions at Kalahari

One of television's most successful game shows is coming to one of Ohio's most popular water parks.

Family Feud announced they will be holding contestant auditions at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky.

The auditions are by appointment only, and will be held on October 28 and 29.

Families can audition by calling 323-762-8467 or by visiting here.

Only families who receive a call back with a specific audition time will be scheduled.

You are required to have five family members on had for the audition, and contestants are recommended to be 15 years or older.

