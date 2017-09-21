Local comic book shops team up to help sick kids

Two local comic book shops are joining forces to help sick kids.

Monarch Comics and Seann's Anime and Comics presented a check for more than $1,000 to the kids at the Toledo Children's Hospital.

Both stores gave away comic book and superhero items in exchange for a donations to the hospital earlier this year.

"Kids love comics, kids love superheroes. And if you're in a situation where maybe you're suffering a little bit or having a hard time, a superhero is someone you can look up to to make you feel better," said Kyle Northrop, owner of Seann's Anime and Comics.

In addition to the funds raised, the shops are donating books, coloring book, crayons and more to the children at Toledo Children's Hospital.

