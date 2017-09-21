UT's Human Trafficking Seminar brings people from all over the world

The momentum to put an end to human trafficking is growing, with more and more people getting educated and involved.

This was evident as hundreds of people gathered on the University of Toledo's campus for a Human Trafficking Seminar on Thursday and Friday.

In the seminar's 14 years, it has attracted people not just from across Ohio, but from around the world.

Professor Celia Williamson has dedicated her life to fighting for others.

Williamson said the University of Toledo is at the forefront of stopping human trafficking, sex trafficking and labor trafficking.

She said the conference brings representatives from different groups from around the world to come together and find solutions for these problems.

Williamson said human trafficking can happen anywhere, and Toledo is not immune. She points to the most recent case in our area, where two Toledo pastors were charged with sex trafficking young girls.

The Human Trafficking Seminar lasts all day Thursday and Friday.

Williamson said much of the money from the registration fee goes to fighting sex trafficking in Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.