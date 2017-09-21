Early registration for Race for the Cure available at Brondes Ford, Dave's Running

Race for the Cure is only a few short days away, but it's still not too late to register and save some money in the process!

You can head over to Brondes Ford in Maumee and Dave's Running in Findlay to sign up early before the weekend races.

Race for the Cure is a fun event that supports a great cause at the same time.

Breast cancer affects one in eight women around the world in their lifetime, and 22 women every week in Northwest Ohio.

Race for the Cure supports those in the community that don't have the funds to fight breast cancer on their own.

If you register for the race before 4 p.m. on Saturday, you ticket will only cost $30. If you register on Saturday or Sunday for either race, your ticket will be $45.

You will also be able to pick up your race packet and t-shirt at the same time.

You can register at Brondes Ford from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

