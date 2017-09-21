TPD officer back on job after investigation into deadly shooting

No further investigation is needed into a deadly shooting involving a Toledo police officer.

Officer Jonathon Curtis shot and killed Shane Marsh earlier this month when responding to a domestic dispute.

Police said Officer Curtis shot Marsh in the left thigh, causing him to bleed to death when the bullet hit an artery.

Marsh was well-known to the police, and had two warrants out for his arrest at the time of the shooting.

"Based on information I received from detectives, it appears that Officer Curtis acted within departmental policies and within the law. However, as in all officer-involved shooting incidents, the final criminal investigation will be forwarded to the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office for review," said Chief George Kral in a press conference following the shooting.

TPD said it has ended the internal investigation and Officer Curtis is back on the job.

