Pizza driver assaulted, robbed while making delivery

A pizza delivery driver was assaulted and robbed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Dorr Street around 11 p.m.

Police say the delivery driver had just got done making his delivery when he was robbed by four people.

The driver said that after the robbers fled the scene, he drove back to his place of employment.

Police say the driver suffered a minor injury to his nose as a result of the robbery.

