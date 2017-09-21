Suspect in custody after Blissfield Schools put on "secure mode" following hit and run

Blissfield High School principal Steve Gfell said the hit and run suspect that caused Blissfield Schools to be put on secure mode is now in custody.

Suspect is in custody. Blissfield Community Schools will resume normal operation. — Steve Gfell (@PrincipalGfell) September 21, 2017

The schools were put in secure mode following a hit and run Thursday morning.

This morning BPD and MSP are in active pursuit of a suspected hit and run perpetrator. At this time, all Blissfield Schools... — Steve Gfell (@PrincipalGfell) September 21, 2017

...are in secure mode. BCS is working in conjunction with these agencies to keep students safe until the matter is resolved. — Steve Gfell (@PrincipalGfell) September 21, 2017

Police say there were reports of a bloody man walking in the area of Blissfield Schools, which prompted the school go on into secure mode.

Chief Dale Greenleaf said police discovered a motorcycle accident near downtown Blissfield and had been receiving calls of an injured man wandering around people's homes.

Police say they located the man and discovered that he was involved in the Thursday morning accident.

