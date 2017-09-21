Suspect in custody after Blissfield Schools put on "secure mode" - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect in custody after Blissfield Schools put on "secure mode" following hit and run

BLISSFIELD, MI (WTOL) -

Blissfield High School principal Steve Gfell said the hit and run suspect that caused Blissfield Schools to be put on secure mode is now in custody.

The schools were put in secure mode following a hit and run Thursday morning.

Police say there were reports of a bloody man walking in the area of Blissfield Schools, which prompted the school go on into secure mode.

Chief Dale Greenleaf said police discovered a motorcycle accident near downtown Blissfield and had been receiving calls of an injured man wandering around people's homes.

Police say they located the man and discovered that he was involved in the Thursday morning accident.

Blissfield Schools were in secure mode for part of the morning.

