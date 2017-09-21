Walmart stores not hiring holiday help

(WTOL) - Walmart has announced that it has no plans to hiring more workers for the holidays.

The company says it will instead give existing employees more hours during the busy season.

Walmart says the move comes as a tightening labor market makes it hard to fill open positions.

The company says it used the same holiday labor strategy last year and saw wide approval from customers and employees.

By contrast, Target plans to hire 100,000 temporary holiday workers.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.