Autumn Recipes from Kroger Stores

Monte Cristo Breakfast Sliders

(Makes 8 sandwiches)



4 Ohio eggs

¼ teaspoon seasoned salt

8 Hawaiian rolls, sliced

2 tablespoons creamy Dijon mustard

4 slices Swiss cheese, cut in half

4 slices smoked turkey, cut in half

In medium bowl, mix eggs with salt.

Spray a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Over medium heat, cook and stir eggs until scrambled. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

Spread each roll with mustard. Evenly layer cheese, eggs and turkey on bottom of rolls.

Spray skillet with non-stick cooking spray again. Grill sandwiches on both sides until brown.

Serve with fresh fruit if desired.

Chicken and Sweet Potato Egg Nests

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil

• 1/2 medium sweet onion, thinly sliced

• 1 pound sweet potatoes, shredded (approx.3)

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 4 large eggs, lightly beaten

• 1 cup chicken or turkey breast, finely diced

• 1 teaspoon thyme, minced

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat and cook onion until soft and golden. Mix shredded sweet potatoes with sautéed onions, chicken and mustard.

Make six “nests” in the sweet potatoes and add an egg to each. Cover with foil and allow the eggs to cook until white is completely coagulated and the yolk is firm around the edges, about 6-7 minutes. Top with minced thyme and serve.

FUDGY FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE PECAN COOKIES

3 cups powdered sugar

2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 large egg whites, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 (4-oz) semisweet chocolate bar, chopped

1 cup toasted chopped pecans

*Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Sift together powdered sugar, cocoa and salt in a large bowl.

*Whisk egg whites until frothy. Stir egg whites and vanilla into powdered sugar mixture. (Batter will be thick.) Stir in chopped chocolate and pecans until well combined.

*Drop cookies 3 inches apart using a 1 1/2 -inch cookie scoop (about 2 Tablespoons) on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet lightly greased with cooking spray.

*Bake until tops are shiny and cracked, 8-10 minutes. Cool on baking sheet 5 minutes; transfer to wire racks, and cool completely, about 15 minutes. Makes about 20 cookies.

