Teacher accused of faking husband's death charged

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A former elementary school teacher accused of faking her husband's death to collect paid leave and faking her own illness has been charged in Ohio with forgery, theft in office and tampering with records.

A Franklin County grand jury recently indicted 47-year-old Christine Gill on the charges. Westerville police say Gill took paid leave from the city school district in 2013, saying she needed to cope with her husband's cancer and death. They say she later took time off, saying she had cancer.

Police say Gill's husband is alive, and she was never treated for cancer.

Authorities estimate Gill received more than $52,000 in paid leave and about 80 days donated by fellow teachers.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Gill. A phone number couldn't be found for her.

