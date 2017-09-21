Man killed in three-vehicle crash

Police were on the scene of a deadly crash in Van Wert County on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on US 30 west of Richey Road around 11 a.m.

Police say 45-year-old David Knight of Pennsylvania was driving a semi when he slowed down for traffic in a construction zone.

A sedan driven by 63-year-old Bert Helsel of Minster, Ohio was behind Knight's semi and slowed down as well.

Another semi driven by 33-year-old Vasilevich Dzmitry was behind Helsel's vehicle and did not slow down in time, rear-ending Helsel's vehicle and pushing him into Knight's semi.

Helsel suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Knight and Dzmitry were not injured in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

