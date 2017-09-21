Apartment fire leaves 2 dogs dead, several people displaced

An early-morning apartment fire in east Toledo took away pets and homes on Thursday.

The occurred at the apartments on the 400 block of Oswald around 2:30 a.m.

Crews say the initial report was that the apartment was firebombed, but a resident admitted they were cooking and left food on the stove.

The battalion chief said that was the cause of the fire.

There were a total of four apartments in the complex, two of which caught fire.

All residents were evacuated and all we able to get out safely.

"Once I woke up, I noticed that there was a big cloud of smoke going through my upper window. When I opened the door there was nothing but smoke, so I hurried up and got my kids out of the house," said one of the residents.

People were carrying their pets to safety as there were a lot of dogs in the apartment complex.

At least two dogs have died in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire.

