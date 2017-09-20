Training for the cure - Runners want to make this race count

It’s the week of the Race for the Cure. But in anticipation, some made a commitment weeks ago to really make their race run count.

The six week "Train" for the Cure is now complete, so WTOL 11 checked back in with the participants. WTOL 11 anchor Kristi Leigh raced after them to see how prepared they felt.

“It's been great,” Bryce Graven, an teacher at Anthony Wayne Schools said. “The motivation aspect is the best part of it. Running with other people makes it a little bit easier. It’s a little bit easier to run with other people in front of you versus running by yourself at home so it's been nice.”

Beth Davis decided to give training a try so she could be confident about finishing the 5K on race day.

“I'm confident. I wouldn't say I'm racing,” Davis said with a giggle. “I'm going to run it. That's just a goal of mine, to run it.”

“I feel good I can run 3.1 miles without walking,” Graven said. “When I started this, I could run a half mile and would have to walk. Now I can make it a full 5k, so that was my goal when I started this and I can do that now so now I can work on the time.”

The main goal for many of those in the training was to complete the 5K, but what drives them is who they're running for on race day.



"I’m running for numerous family members all through my generations and numerous friends still in cancer battles," Beth said.

The Toledo race is set for Sunday, September 24 and Findlay's race is on Saturday, September 23.