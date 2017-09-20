Algae making its way into the Maumee River from Lake Erie

On Tuesday green algae could been seen almost at a standstill on top of the Maumee River. That is the algae that releases the microsystin toxins. We normally see this dense algae out on Lake Erie.

But some are wondering why are we seeing it this far into the Maumee?

Biologists from Bowling Green State University said it is not unrealistic to have an algae bloom make its way up the Maumee River. The scientists said there are a number of reasons why there's a bloom in downtown Toledo such as the massive algae bloom resting in the Western Lake Erie Basin, the slow currents and high levels of phosphorus in river.

Folks downtown were surprised to see the water so green.

“I looked at this and I thought oh my gosh this was so pretty two or three weeks ago,” said Nancy Fulwider. “I didn't know if it was the dredging that did it or if it was coming in from Lake Erie. But it's awful.”

Like Nancy, another woman thought the dredging of the Maumee was to remove algae.

“I was coming down here to see what that thing was doing, is that removing the algae? I'm shocked by it. Really shocked," said Tiffany Bacon.

The biologists at BGSU said there's no concrete beginning or end to the algae bloom season.A lot of it depends on the weather.

However, the algae needs a lot of sunlight to grow. The first day of fall is Friday, which means the days are starting to get shorter. So, that is in the water's favor.

