University of Findlay student fights ovarian cancer

One young girl's fight is now being used to inspire others for early detection of cancer.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of death for women in the United States, but most of those cases are in women over the age of 60.

But for one University of Findlay student, it became a life-changing experience at the age of 21.

Sarah Ludinich was your average active 20-year-old college student, Then one day while exercising she noticed a hard mass in her abdomen.

After seeing a doctor, Sarah was diagnosed with stage 2 ovarian cancer the day after she turned 21.

An initial surgery removed a basketball sized mass from her abdomen, followed by 28 chemotherapy sessions, a second surgery and an injection of Nuelasta.

Now, Sarah is 5 months cancer free and she has returned to the University of Findlay and is continuing her classes towards a degree in physical therapy.

But she is also now devoted to raising awareness, taking part in the Turn the Towns Teal campaign. She is letting her college peers know that even at a young age, they should be vigilant in monitoring their health.

"If you think something is wrong with your body, and it doesn't necessarily have to be with reproductive health, just any kind of health. You're going to know when something is not right, I knew something wasn't right, I just kind of pushed it aside. And I wish I wouldn't have now because I probably wouldn't have had to go through as extensive treatment as I did," said Sarah.



A learning lesson this student, doesn't want you to have to experience.



More information on ovarian cancer symptoms can be found here.

