University of Findlay works to become a tobacco-free campus

According to the American Cancer Society, 90 percent of all cigarette smokers started by the age of 18. Which is why one local university wants to make sure their students fully know the dangers of the addictive habit.

The University of Findlay is working to join the growing number of colleges and universities that want to make their campus tobacco free.

The university has received a gr ant from the American Cancer Society to fund an initiative to establish a new tobacco free policy on campus.

Many Findlay students believe it is a good choice to make.

"Because a lot of people have allergies, like myself. My lungs will flare up when I'm around smoke and it's hard for me to breath. So, I think it's good," said Leah, a junior at UF.

Others feel those who continue to chose to smoke should at least be accommodated somewhere on campus.

"So, I think if it's not on campus at all that would be a good idea for people like us who don't smoke. But I understand for the kids who do, having places for them to0," said Emily, another UF student.

The gr ant money will fund the hiring of students and graduate assistants to begin studying other schools policies and how they could be implemented at UF. Then a large committee would convene to figure out the implementation of their own policy.

The hope is to establish a ''Buy In" culture of all on campus to focus on improving their lives by eliminating unhealthy habits.

"If we can intervene early on and make those changes at this stage in their life, not only will we improve their lives but we'll also save healthcare a tremendous amount of money," said John Stanovich, Assistant Dean of the University of Findlay College of Pharmacy.

The goal is to have the policy in place by August 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.