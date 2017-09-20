Police investigating false bomb threat at Tecumseh High School

Tecumseh police are investigating a false bomb threat at Tecumseh High School Wednesday morning.

According to Tecumseh Public Schools, someone left a note at the high school making a threat against the school.

Police say at about 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the school and began an investigation. They found that threat to be unfounded.

Police continue to investigate the threat.

Anyone with information is urged to call 517-423-7494.

