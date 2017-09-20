UPS to hire more than 800 Toledo-area job seekers ahead of holiday season

With another busy holiday shipping season around the corner, UPS announced they are hiring more than 800 people in the Toledo-area.

According to UPS, the jobs are both seasonal and permanent positions. Among thing area:

450 package handlers

300 driver-helpers

50 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers

UPS says though many of the jobs are seasonal, 35 percent of seasonal workers in past years stayed on with the company on a permanent basis after the holidays.

To apply for one of the positions and for more information, follow this link.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.