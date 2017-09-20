Renhill to offer transportation for future employees

A northwest Ohio company is looking for new workers and it has a perk.

Renhill HR on Demand will transport employees from their Toledo office to three different facilities. Renhill has companies located in Edgerton, Montpelier and Ridgeville Corners.

The business has not been able to find workers so it's hoping that the transportation perk will get more people to apply.

"We actually are going to have transportation for them at our location here at Renhil for the second and the third shifts, so they can leave straight from here and get transferred to every location," said Ritta Armour with the business development.

Anyone interested in applying can visit Renhill's office Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at their office on Reynolds Road near Central Avenue.

