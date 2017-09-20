Suspect charged with assaulting police officers - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect charged with assaulting police officers

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo police officer was allegedly assaulted by a suspect while executing a warrant.

According to Toledo police, officers with the Gang Section were assisting the Northwest Ohio Fugitive Task Force at 501 Elmwood Ct. Tuesday night. 

Henry Goodlow jumped from a second story window to avoid capture and officer pursed the Goodlow on foot.

Officer Nora Mugler collided with the Goodlow during the chase and received a scratch on her head.

Police caught up to the Goodlow and attempted to arrest him.

During the arrest, the suspect continued to resist officers and Sgt. R. Feels sustained a laceration to the back of his head. He needed stitches for the wound.

The suspect also received injuries and was transported to UTMC for treatment. The suspect was charged with two counts of assault on an officer and one count of having a weapon under disability.

