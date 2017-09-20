Suspect charged with assaulting police officers

According to Toledo Police, Mylow Walls Sr. was found unconscious and bleeding from the head in the parking lot of a business on N. Holland-Sylvania near Dorr St. in west Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, Mylow Walls Sr. was found unconscious and bleeding from the head in the parking lot of a business on N. Holland-Sylvania near Dorr St. in west Toledo.

Police: Man struck in head with hammer multiple times after argument over cell phone

Police: Man struck in head with hammer multiple times after argument over cell phone

Police say the man stole an unknown amount of cigarettes and began chasing the gas station clerk when the clerk started walking towards the front counter.

Police say the man stole an unknown amount of cigarettes and began chasing the gas station clerk when the clerk started walking towards the front counter.

Police say the men threw a woman on the floor who was in the store at the time of the robbery.

Police say the men threw a woman on the floor who was in the store at the time of the robbery.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two white males who were in the process of stealing metal shelving.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two white males who were in the process of stealing metal shelving.

Findlay PD asking public's help in identifying owner of vehicle involved in Walmart robbery

Findlay PD asking public's help in identifying owner of vehicle involved in Walmart robbery

A Toledo police officer was allegedly assaulted by a suspect while executing a warrant.

A Toledo police officer was allegedly assaulted by a suspect while executing a warrant.

A Toledo police officer was allegedly assaulted by a suspect while executing a warrant.

According to Toledo police, officers with the Gang Section were assisting the Northwest Ohio Fugitive Task Force at 501 Elmwood Ct. Tuesday night.

Henry Goodlow jumped from a second story window to avoid capture and officer pursed the Goodlow on foot.

Officer Nora Mugler collided with the Goodlow during the chase and received a scratch on her head.

Police caught up to the Goodlow and attempted to arrest him.

During the arrest, the suspect continued to resist officers and Sgt. R. Feels sustained a laceration to the back of his head. He needed stitches for the wound.

The suspect also received injuries and was transported to UTMC for treatment. The suspect was charged with two counts of assault on an officer and one count of having a weapon under disability.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.