Promedica's Toledo Hospital staff, patients remake historic photo

Staff and patients at Promedica's Toledo Hospital made history Wednesday by signing a 25-foot beam.

They were encouraged to sign the beam and after, took a picture sitting on top of it before it gets installed at the top of Generations of Care Tower.

"This beam is actually a beam in the building and will be our tapping out beam. So, in December, we'll raise this beam to the top of the building and the people who signed it will be apart of that building forever," explained Joe Zunk, the project superintendent.

The inspiration for the idea came from a 1932 photograph during the construction of 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. The NYC photo shows 11 ironworkers casually enjoying lunch about 800 feet above the ground.

