Algae bloom reaches the Maumee River

For the past 2 months we've been tracking the harmful algae bloom on Lake Erie, but in the past 24 hours it has moved into the Maumee River.
Thanks to calm weather this move has been possible. While widespread algae on the river is not likely, scum along the shores is possible through Toledo. The warm weather the next few days means the bloom is likely to continue. Right now the bloom is not an immediate danger to the Toledo water intake.
Credit: Pete Hustwayte
This picture was taken near the Toledo Beach Marina this week. Credit: Daniel Kevin Hoffman
