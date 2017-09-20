Guest Editorial: Blindness Awareness Month

October is Blindness Awareness Month

Did You Know?

• The number of people who are blind or visually impaired is projected to double by 2050 due to the aging population and health-related conditions.

• Insurance doesn't cover the majority of services and devices needed by someone who loses all or part of their vision.

• The unemployment rate for people who are blind or visually impaired is dramatically higher than the national average

• That no other organization in the entire Northwest Ohio region does what The Sight Center does.

For nearly 100 years this has been our mission. This is our reason for being.

To help empower independence and enrich the lives of people who are blind or visually impaired.

If you or someone you know is blind or visually impaired, The Sight Center is here to help.