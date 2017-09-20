Findlay PD asking public's help in identifying owner of vehicle - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay PD asking public's help in identifying owner of vehicle involved in Walmart robbery

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

The Findlay police are looking for the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a robbery on Monday.

The robbery occurred at the Walmart on Tiffin Avenue. 

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two white males who were in the process of stealing metal shelving.

Police say when Walmart management confronted them, they fled the scene with a large amount of the material they were attempting to steal. 

The Findlay Police Department asks that anyone with information call Police Dispatch at 419-424-7150. 

