According to Toledo Police, Mylow Walls Sr. was found unconscious and bleeding from the head in the parking lot of a business on N. Holland-Sylvania near Dorr St. in west Toledo.

Police: Man struck in head with hammer multiple times after argument over cell phone

Police say the man stole an unknown amount of cigarettes and began chasing the gas station clerk when the clerk started walking towards the front counter.

Police say the men threw a woman on the floor who was in the store at the time of the robbery.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two white males who were in the process of stealing metal shelving.

Findlay PD asking public's help in identifying owner of vehicle involved in Walmart robbery

A Toledo police officer was allegedly assaulted by a suspect while executing a warrant.

The Findlay police are looking for the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a robbery on Monday.

The robbery occurred at the Walmart on Tiffin Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two white males who were in the process of stealing metal shelving.

Police say when Walmart management confronted them, they fled the scene with a large amount of the material they were attempting to steal.

The Findlay Police Department asks that anyone with information call Police Dispatch at 419-424-7150.

