Honor Flights honoring American heroes takes off from Toledo Express

The Flag City Honor Flight took off Wednesday morning from Toledo Express Airport headed for Washington DC.

The flight honors three generations of veterans from World War II, the Korea War and the Vietnam War. A total of 70 veterans were on board total.

The trip begins with hero's welcome at a Naval base in Baltimore.

Then the veterans head for Washington DC, where they visit memorials of their fallen brothers from each war.

The experience is overwhelming for some. Many veterans shed tears from vivid memories of wars fought in the not-so-distant past.

When the veterans finally arrived home they were surprised with welcoming loving arms from family and friends and sounds from the Genoa American Legion Band.

The special homecoming was not only done to honor the veterans but also to give them the homecoming that some never received when they did return from war years ago.

