Call WTOL's live phone bank to register for Race for the Cure

The Races for the Cure are getting closer and closer, with the first race being held in Findlay on Saturday.

Even if you're not a runner, you can walk, volunteer or cheer on those fighting breast cancer.

Even though the race is just days away, you can still register for this great event.

You can register online here, or you can call in to WTOL's live phone bank.

When you call the phone bank, you will be able to talk with Komen representatives to answer any of the questions you may have.

Just call 419-725-1600 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to get registered and get ready for the 24th-annual Susan G. Komen Races for the Cure.

