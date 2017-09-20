Man accused of stabbing elderly man to death faces judge

A man accused of murdering an 82-year-old appeared in court Wednesday.

Melvin Harris was arrested for the stabbing death of Ricardo Jimenez.

Police say Jimenez was found in his east Toledo home in a pool of his own blood. Police believe Jimenez had been dead for a couple of days before his body was found.

Police arrested Harris more than a month later for the crime.

Harris will next appear in court on October 11 for a pretrial hearing.

He is being held on a $1.1 million bond.

