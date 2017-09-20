Men assault woman, steal cash during armed robbery - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Men assault woman, steal cash during armed robbery

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Police were on the scene of an armed robbery in Findlay Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 777 Games of Skill on Tiffin Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police say two men entered the store with handguns and stole money from the store. 

Police say the men threw a woman on the floor who was in the store at the time of the robbery. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police say the men fled on foot and are still on the run.

