OSHP investigating two-vehicle crash that killed one

Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in Erie County on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on State Route 2 and State Route 60 in Vermilion Township around 6 p.m.

Police say a Jeep Patriot was driving westbound on State Route 2 approaching State Route 60 when the Jeep went into the median.

The Jeep traveled in between two bridges that cross over State Route 60 and drove off the embankment between the bridges. The Jeep when airborne over the northbound lanes of State Route 60 and landed in the southbound lanes.

A Chevy pickup, driven by 45-year-old James Wade of Vermilion, struck the Jeep as he was driving southbound on State Route 60. This caused the Jeep and the pickup to hit a guardrail before finally coming to rest on State Route 60.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will not be released until his family is notified.

Wade was wearing a seatbelt and the time of the crash and was not injured.

Wade's juvenile daughter was also in the truck at the time of the crash. She suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The crash is being investigated by the Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

