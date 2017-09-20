FULL LIST: School Delays and Cancellations

(WTOL) - Early morning fog is expected to cause some schools to run on a delay schedule.

The schools on a one or two-hour delays or closures are:

Archbold - CLOSED

CLOSED Blissfield Community Schools - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Bryan - CLOSED

CLOSED Bryan Center for Autism - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Central Local Schools - CLOSED

CLOSED Continental Schools - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Defiance Public and Parochial Schools - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Edon Northwest - CLOSED

CLOSED Evergreen Schools - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Fayette - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Fountain City Schools - CLOSED

CLOSED Four Co. Career Center (Archbold) - CLOSED

CLOSED Good Samaritan School - CLOSED

CLOSED Hands of Grace Adult Day Center - one-hour delay

one-hour delay Hilltop - CLOSED

CLOSED Independence Education Center - CLOSED

CLOSED Liberty Center - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Montpelier - CLOSED

CLOSED Napoleon Public and Parochial Schools - CLOSED

CLOSED New Horizons Academy (Wauseon) - two-hour delay

two-hour delay North Central - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Northeastern Local - CLOSED

CLOSED Pettisville - CLOSED

CLOSED Pettisville Christian Pre-School - CLOSED

CLOSED Pike-Delta-York - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Quadco Rehabilitation Center - two-hour delay

two-hour delay St. John's Christian Preschool (Archbold) - CLOSED

CLOSED Stryker Local Schools - CLOSED

CLOSED Sunny Day Preschool - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Swanton - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Triangular Processing Inc. - open at 10 a.m. NO A.M. TRANSPORTATION

open at 10 a.m. NO A.M. TRANSPORTATION Washington Local Schools - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Wauseon - two-hour delay

two-hour delay Wauseon AM Head Start - one-hour delay

Call your school if you have any questions about the delay schedule.

