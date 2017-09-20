FULL LIST: School Delays and Cancellations - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

(WTOL) - Early morning fog is expected to cause some schools to run on a delay schedule.

The schools on a one or two-hour delays or closures are: 

  • Archbold - CLOSED
  • Blissfield Community Schools - two-hour delay
  • Bryan - CLOSED
  • Bryan Center for Autism - two-hour delay
  • Central Local Schools - CLOSED
  • Continental Schools - two-hour delay
  • Defiance Public and Parochial Schools - two-hour delay
  • Edon Northwest - CLOSED
  • Evergreen Schools - two-hour delay
  • Fayette - two-hour delay
  • Fountain City Schools - CLOSED
  • Four Co. Career Center (Archbold) - CLOSED
  • Good Samaritan School - CLOSED
  • Hands of Grace Adult Day Center - one-hour delay
  • Hilltop - CLOSED
  • Independence Education Center - CLOSED
  • Liberty Center - two-hour delay
  • Montpelier - CLOSED
  • Napoleon Public and Parochial Schools - CLOSED
  • New Horizons Academy (Wauseon) - two-hour delay
  • North Central - two-hour delay
  • Northeastern Local - CLOSED
  • Pettisville - CLOSED
  • Pettisville Christian Pre-School - CLOSED
  • Pike-Delta-York - two-hour delay
  • Quadco Rehabilitation Center - two-hour delay
  • St. John's Christian Preschool (Archbold) - CLOSED
  • Stryker Local Schools - CLOSED
  • Sunny Day Preschool - two-hour delay
  • Swanton - two-hour delay
  • Triangular Processing Inc. - open at 10 a.m. NO A.M. TRANSPORTATION
  • Washington Local Schools - two-hour delay
  • Wauseon - two-hour delay 
  • Wauseon AM Head Start - one-hour delay

Call your school if you have any questions about the delay schedule. 

